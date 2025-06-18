The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,507,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,925,000 after purchasing an additional 69,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $259,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,684,000 after acquiring an additional 230,173 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $121.98 and a 12 month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

