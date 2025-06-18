Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $4,647,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Desjardins started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Cameco Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. Cameco’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.