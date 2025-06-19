MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MNTN in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MNTN to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of NYSE MNTN opened at $21.21 on Monday. MNTN has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

In other MNTN news, Director Dana R. Settle sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $12,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Pohlen sold 255,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,083,712.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,111,824. The trade was a 16.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,955,232 shares of company stock valued at $31,283,712. Company insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

MNTN

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

