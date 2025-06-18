Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 536,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 15.4% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $69,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

