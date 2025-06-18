Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 12,020 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 2.2% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $26,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 234,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.
Xylem Price Performance
Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average of $121.73.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Xylem Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
