Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 112.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,844,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,455 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,545,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 439,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,623,000 after purchasing an additional 137,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,490,000 after purchasing an additional 132,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $186.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

