Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

DB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.6%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $795,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,750,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,279,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 225,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135,224 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

