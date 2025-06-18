Teresa Briggs Sells 534 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,827.85. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Docusign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908,139 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,477,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,890,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Docusign by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,363,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,434,000 after buying an additional 205,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after buying an additional 249,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

