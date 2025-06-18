Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,330,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.27.

NYSE:FI opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.46 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

