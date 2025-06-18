Financial Perspectives Inc Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,720,000 after purchasing an additional 746,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,143,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

