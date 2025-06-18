Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE XOM opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $491.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.