Rakuten Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 231 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock opened at $258.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.59 and a 200-day moving average of $257.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

