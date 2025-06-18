Bfsg LLC Sells 104 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.34.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $262.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.00. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $229.23 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $931,430.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,614,048.68. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,283 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

