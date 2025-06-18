Essex Savings Bank Sells 146 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 15.9%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

