Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $294.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.