Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

