Essex Savings Bank Has $820,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of EFA stock opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $90.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

