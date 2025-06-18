Dunhill Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Dunhill Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $423.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.78.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

