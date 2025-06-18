Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,998 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 44,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

