Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Peel Hunt cut Bunzl from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Bunzl Stock Down 3.6%

About Bunzl

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

