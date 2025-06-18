Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) to Hold

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cfra Research lowered shares of ABB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
ABB Stock Down 2.4%
ABB Company Profile
ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
