Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 8.7% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $26,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,608,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,205 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $164,781,000. Qalhat Capital Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 1,783,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,675 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,646,000 after acquiring an additional 661,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after acquiring an additional 601,720 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $126.99.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

