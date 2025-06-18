CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.