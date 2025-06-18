Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $208.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.70 and its 200 day moving average is $211.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.