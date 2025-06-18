Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Amplitude alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPL

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.81 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 31.01%. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,868.85. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $41,301.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,934.50. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,411 shares of company stock worth $730,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Amplitude by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 199,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 53,791 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 60.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.