Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $446.35 and last traded at $444.36, with a volume of 33598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $441.05.

Winmark Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.70. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.03). Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $24,144,123.85. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Winmark by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 391.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Stories

