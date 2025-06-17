Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the May 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 991,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antelope Enterprise

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) by 763.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.67% of Antelope Enterprise worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Antelope Enterprise Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:AEHL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 42,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,495. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. Antelope Enterprise has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $256.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antelope Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.