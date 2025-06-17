Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Update

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the May 15th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alarum Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alarum Technologies by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarum Technologies by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Alarum Technologies by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

ALAR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. 84,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. Alarum Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 million. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 46.33%.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

