Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Update

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the May 15th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alarum Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.
ALAR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. 84,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. Alarum Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $46.69.
Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 million. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 46.33%.
Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.
