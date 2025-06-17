PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $13.75. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 3,824,468 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.80.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 322,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

