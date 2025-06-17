Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $252.10 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,334 shares of company stock valued at $163,560,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

