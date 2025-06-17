Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,674 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,578.68. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,104,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,268 shares in the company, valued at $68,489,992.56. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,310. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD stock opened at $110.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 299.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

