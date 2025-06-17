Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires 34,507 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares during the quarter. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF comprises 2.8% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 12.98% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,462,000.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FID opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

