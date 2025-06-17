Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price objective (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $329.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 161.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

