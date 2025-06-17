Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 17th

Alphabet, Boeing, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Aerospace, and RTX are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves space-related activities—such as satellite manufacturing and operation, rocket and launch services, space tourism, or space-based data and communications. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the growing commercial space economy and the broader aerospace and defense sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,083,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,373,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.74. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,714,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,407,351. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.43. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,366. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.55 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $235.92. 3,387,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,822. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.86. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $251.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $148.64. 3,866,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,508. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day moving average is $126.76. RTX has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $198.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

