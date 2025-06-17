Short Interest in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Drops By 36.1%

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the May 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 570.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 5,531.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:FXO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.21. 28,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,621. First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69.

About First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.