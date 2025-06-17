Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 492,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,734,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.87.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

