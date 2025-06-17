Edge Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $190.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.61. The firm has a market cap of $337.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.