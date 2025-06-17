Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 13,274,493 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 13,274,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £9,159,400.17 ($12,429,637.90).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of LON:KBT opened at GBX 88 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £39.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.83. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 58 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.68.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Solutions segments.

