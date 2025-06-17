Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 13,274,493 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 13,274,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £9,159,400.17 ($12,429,637.90).
K3 Business Technology Group Stock Down 3.1%
Shares of LON:KBT opened at GBX 88 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £39.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.83. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 58 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.68.
About K3 Business Technology Group
