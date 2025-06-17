NBT Bank N A NY Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VTV opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $277.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

