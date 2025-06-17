Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCRB opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $79.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core Bond ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.