Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCRB opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $79.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

