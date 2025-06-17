Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.330-9.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.0 billion-$29.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.0 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 2.640-3.040 EPS.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $195.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.76 and its 200-day moving average is $151.32. Jabil has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $200.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,665,640.70. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $3,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,710,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,174,516. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,200 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 34.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Jabil by 20.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Jabil by 70.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

