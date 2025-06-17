Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 110.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34,241.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,030,000 after purchasing an additional 392,059 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,888,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,284,000 after purchasing an additional 136,347 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 359,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,147,000 after purchasing an additional 115,183 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $354.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.04 and a 200-day moving average of $334.17. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $358.64.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

