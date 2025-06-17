Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 205,230 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 205,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,906,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

