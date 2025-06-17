Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $26.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,943 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.