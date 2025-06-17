Greenbush Financial Group LLC Buys 7,050 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Greenbush Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenbush Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,009,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,515,000 after purchasing an additional 60,489 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

