Glj Research Reaffirms Sell Rating for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Glj Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $67,009.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,944.12. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,408,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,306,938.34. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,993 shares of company stock valued at $612,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 14.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.6% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

