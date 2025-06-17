Five Oceans Advisors Trims Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 75,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 38,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LYG stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

