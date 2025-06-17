Five Oceans Advisors Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,602,000 after purchasing an additional 503,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.94 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.33 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

