Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 277,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 618,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Euro Sun Mining Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.60.
Euro Sun Mining Company Profile
Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.
