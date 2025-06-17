EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lessened by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of EOG opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Wall Street Zen downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.10.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.